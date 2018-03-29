  • Surveillance video shows person breaking into cars

    GRAPEVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are sharing surveillance video in hopes of catching whoever is breaking into cars in a Westmoreland County community.

    People are reporting their cars were broken into in the Grapeville area.

    The video shows a man pulling on door handles.

    Troopers ask that you call 724-832-3288 if you recognize him.

