Surveillance video shows person breaking into cars

GRAPEVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are sharing surveillance video in hopes of catching whoever is breaking into cars in a Westmoreland County community.
People are reporting their cars were broken into in the Grapeville area.
KNOW THIS GUY?! He's wanted by PSP for allegedly breaking into cars in the Grapeville area... you can see him here pulling on door handles. Call PSP at 724-832-3288 if you recognize him. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/rattJeijUB— Melanie Marsalko (@WPXIMelanie) March 29, 2018
We're working to find out if police have any leads on the person responsible, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
The video shows a man pulling on door handles.
Troopers ask that you call 724-832-3288 if you recognize him.
