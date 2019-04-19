PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh is apparently one of the grossest cities in America when it comes to hygiene, according to a survey from Quality Logo Products.
More than 2,700 people in 25 cities across the United States were surveyed -- landing Pittsburgh at No. 21 on the list ranking the most and least hygienic cities. Pittsburgh was followed by the San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose corridor, Washington, D.C., Denver and Seattle.
Residents of Pittsburgh are among the least likely to shower or bathe, ranking in the top 5, according to the survey.
The survey also revealed one in four workers in Pittsburgh “often” go to work while sick with a cold or the flu. The same goes for workers in Denver, Las Vegas, New York and Seattle.
While Pittsburgh is among the least hygienic cities, based on the survey, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, New Orleans, Charlotte, Detroit and New York are the top 5 most hygienic.
