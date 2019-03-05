PITTSBURGH - Shots were fired in the middle of downtown Pittsburgh Monday night, sending one man to a hospital, police said.
Michael McCullough, 35, is accused of shooting another man about 9 p.m. in the area of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street, near the Wood Street T station, authorities said.
“One male pulled out a firearm and fired at least twice. The shooter then fled the scene and fled on foot toward the North Side,” Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg said.
Witnesses who were inside a Subway restaurant told police McCullough had come in for change. McCullough was then caught on surveillance video outside the restaurant shooting a gun, according to a criminal complaint.
Another surveillance camera captured the entire shooting, the complaint said.
Port Authority Police were on the other side of the station, heard gunshots and started running after McCullough down 7th Street.
MuCullough, who denies any involvement in the shooting, was arrested early Tuesday morning at the Ninth Street Bridge, police said. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and faces charges of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.
The victim was last listed in serious condition.
