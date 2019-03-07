Suspect in double shooting sought by police

PITTSBURGH - Police are searching for a man who has been charged in connection with an October double shooting in Pittsburgh's Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.
Jamil Harris is accused of shooting two men Oct. 27 at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues. Both victims survived.
Harris was identified as the suspect in the shooting through surveillance video, according to a criminal complaint.
Charges against Harris include attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
On Nov. 6, Harris was arrested and was in possession of a gun, which was later determined to be a ballistic match to shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting, the complaint said.
