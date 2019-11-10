PENN HILLS, Pa. - Two men who were wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Penn Hills were caught in California and have been extradited back to Allegheny County.
Laron Howard, 19, and Laquon Perkins, 18, are facing homicide charges in the death of Aaron Evans. Evans, 35, was found shot inside his home on Lawton Street on Oct. 6.
Evans was leaving to pick up his child from day care, when the three men -- at least one of whom had a weapon -- forced him back inside. According to the police criminal complaint, security cameras at the home showed the men dragging Evans into the house.
Detectives said when Evans never showed up to pick up his child, the day care called the child's mother, who then called 911.
Investigators said the home was ransacked.
Nearly two weeks later, on Oct. 18, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Howard and Perkins at a home in the 1200 block of Herzel Street in Lancaster, Calif.
They were extradited back to Allegheny County Saturday morning, according to police. Both men are being charged with criminal homicide, burglary, robbery and criminal conspiracy.
Howard also faces a weapons violation.
Meanwhile, police are still trying to identify a third man they say is also involved. They included a surveillance photo of him below:
Anyone with information about the identity of the third man is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
