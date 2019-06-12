WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Police said one person was arrested and two others are still wanted in connection with a fake check scheme targeting a local farm.
According to investigators, Sarah Knapp was arrested Wednesday morning in Allegheny County. Two other people, Paul Czolba and Crystal Yocolano, are also suspected in the scheme.
Police said the suspects allegedly stole a check from rax Farms, created fake checks from it and stole $10,000 from local banks. Police said a similar fraud situation happened to Washington Honda too.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts on Washington County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
All of the suspects are accused of using their real driver's licenses to steal the money, and officers said they tracked them down using surveillance video.
Community Bank said all of the stolen money was refunded as soon as they learned what happened.
TRENDING NOW:
- FBI looking for three of 33 people federally indicted on drug charges
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- College student uses Snapchat's gender swap feature to catch cop accused of seeking underage hookup
- VIDEO: Triple shooting during graduation party at Airbnb leaves 1 dead
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}