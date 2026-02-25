Channel 11 Exclusive: Victim of armed carjacking, attack speaks out after suspect is arrested

TARENTUM, Pa. — The victim of an armed carjacking is breathing a little easier after a suspect was taken into custody.

Channel 11 spoke with Robert Fry after he lost his minivan in an attack in December.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘I saw him open the knife and lunge’: Man recalls moment another man tried stabbing him at gas pumps

Charges were filed against Robert Harmon after the incident.

Now that Harmon is behind bars, Fry spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Channel 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

