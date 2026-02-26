Parents facing charges after child calls 911 and falsely reports her father as dead

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A 5-year-old girl’s 911 call reporting that her father was “dead” led police to discover unsafe living conditions inside a Charleroi apartment Saturday evening, authorities said. Both parents are now in the Washington County jail.

According to a criminal complaint, the child called 911 shortly before 5:30 p.m. and told dispatchers her father was dead. Officers responded to a building along McKean Avenue and were unable to enter through the front, police said. They accessed the residence through a rear alley entrance and found the girl on a neighbor’s balcony.

Police said the child led officers inside to her father, identified as 40-year-old Jackson Alexis, who was found face down on a floor mattress. An infant was also in the room.

Alexis told officers he had just learned his own father was dying, was experiencing chest pain and fell over, according to the complaint. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and later taken to the Washington County jail.

Investigators reported finding no running water in the apartment, a broken toilet, a shower filled with brown water and garbage piled in one corner. While medics treated Alexis, the 5-year-old used a bucket to go to the bathroom, according to the complaint.

Police said the children’s mother, Roldy Noel, was not home when officers arrived but later told police she was aware there was no running water in the apartment.

Authorities said officers attempted to contact Washington County Children and Youth Services for assistance. According to the complaint, police asked 911 dispatchers to contact the on-call CYS agent. About 90 minutes later, a CYS supervisor told officers a ChildLine report had not been made. Police said they did not yet have the children’s names to complete that report, and the supervisor stated CYS would not be responding.

With no agency available to take custody, police released the children to their mother when she arrived and later obtained a warrant for her arrest. Noel was taken into custody Tuesday. The children are now in CYS care.

Washington County officials said in a statement that the county “takes all reports of child abuse and neglect seriously” and “expects full collaboration between CYS and law enforcement in matters of child abuse and neglect.”

