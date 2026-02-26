Beloved Millvale bakery closing doors after decades of business

A beloved bakery in Millvale is getting ready to close.

Jean-Marc Chatellier’s French Bakery along North Avenue is closing after more than 30 years of business.

Before this, the owner first tried to sell the business back in 2022 after deciding it was time to retire.

“Jean-Marc and I are overwhelmed by the love and support you guys give us each week. We will miss you very much and we hope we can stay in touch some way,” the business said on Facebook.

The bakery is opening on Friday from 8 a. m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. but will only have breakfast pastries, apple strudles and breton shortbread.

