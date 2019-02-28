  • SUV crashes over hillside, into woods

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - An SUV crashed over a hillside and into woods along a road in Penn Hills Thursday morning.

    The SUV crashed off Brushton Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

    Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.

    A tow truck was brought in to pull the SUV from the hillside.

