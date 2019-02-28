SUV crashes over hillside, into woods

PENN HILLS, Pa. - An SUV crashed over a hillside and into woods along a road in Penn Hills Thursday morning.
The SUV crashed off Brushton Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.
Officials have not said whether anyone was injured.
A tow truck was brought in to pull the SUV from the hillside.
#BREAKINGNEWS Tow truck is now trying to pull an SUV up a hill, thru thick brush. This is Brushton Ave in Penn Hills. Live reports on Channel 11 Morning News pic.twitter.com/8n2HQiWuPs— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 28, 2019
