  • SWAT situation ends in Penn Hills neighborhood

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE 10:35 a.m.

    The SWAT situation appears to have ended after nearly five hours.

    The man barricaded inside came out safely.

    PREVIOUS STORY:

    A SWAT situation is underway in a Penn Hills neighborhood.

    A Channel 11 crew can see a heavy police presence on Everglade Drive.

    It's unclear what's prompted the intense response.

    Police were first called around 5:30 a.m.

    SWAT officers could be seen getting into their armored truck and driving down the street.

    We're working to confirm that there is a man barricaded inside his home.

