PENN HILLS, Pa. - UPDATE 10:35 a.m.
The SWAT situation appears to have ended after nearly five hours.
Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for developments.
The man barricaded inside came out safely.
The man who was barricaded in a home in Penn Hills, came out safely. #SWAT @PennHillsPolice @AlleghenyCoPD #WPXI pic.twitter.com/MLcFsodzBL— Gigi (@wpxigigi) August 4, 2018
PREVIOUS STORY:
A SWAT situation is underway in a Penn Hills neighborhood.
A Channel 11 crew can see a heavy police presence on Everglade Drive.
#HappeningNow SWAT situation in Penn Hills pic.twitter.com/Qo6rg1Gr5a— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) August 4, 2018
It's unclear what's prompted the intense response.
Police were first called around 5:30 a.m.
Photos: SWAT situation underway in Penn Hills neighborhood
SWAT officers could be seen getting into their armored truck and driving down the street.
We're working to confirm that there is a man barricaded inside his home.
