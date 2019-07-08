  • Swimming restricted on a Presque Isle beach due to elevated E. coli count

    ERIE, Pa. - Swimming has been restricted on one of the beaches at Presque Isle State Park, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

    Beach 8 is restricted due to evelvated E. coli bacteria counts. 

    A restriction means swimming is not permitted until water quality testing confirms that E. coli levels are within acceptable limits, according to the Erie County Health Department. 

    The beach will remain open for recreational activities. 

