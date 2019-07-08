ERIE, Pa. - Swimming has been restricted on one of the beaches at Presque Isle State Park, according to the Erie County Department of Health.
Beach 8 is restricted due to evelvated E. coli bacteria counts.
A restriction means swimming is not permitted until water quality testing confirms that E. coli levels are within acceptable limits, according to the Erie County Health Department.
The beach will remain open for recreational activities.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toddler slips from grandfather's hands, falls from cruise ship
- Crash leaves 1 driver dead, another injured in Penn Hills
- Exclusive: Cervelli decides he's done catching … forever
- VIDEO: Man charged after licking Blue Bell ice cream in copycat video, deputies say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}