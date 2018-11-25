Synagogue leaders considering future of Tree of Life

PITTSBURGH - Leaders at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill are trying to decide how to move forward in the wake of the shooting that left 11 people dead and several more injured.
According to our news partners at TribLIVE.com, it could be more than a year before the building is usable again.
There's been no final decision on whether the congregations that use the building will come back.
Still, leaders said they don't think moving it is in the best interest of the community.
