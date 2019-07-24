PITTSBURGH - A Syrian refugee accused of planning a terror attack at a Pittsburgh church pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday.
Mustafa Alowemer, 21, who just graduated from Brashear High School in June, is charged in connection with alleged plans to carry out the attack in the name of ISIS, according to federal investigators.
Alowemer allegedly purchased items to make bombs, which he said he planned to deliver to the Legacy International Worship Center in the Perry South neighborhood in July, authorities said.
