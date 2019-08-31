TARENTUM, Pa. - A woman died as a result of a stabbing overnight in Tarentum, according to police.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said Susan Jeffries, 55, is the woman who was killed.
Police said they arrested and charged Juan Hayden, 54, in connection with the stabbing. Police said Hayden was charged with homicide and he is known to Jeffries.
County police said they were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 600 block of East 9th Avenue for a report of a woman killed. Once officers arrived, they found Jeffries with a stab wound to the torso. She was taken to an area hospital where she died.
Police said some sort of struggle occurred inside a home at the address and that's when Jeffries was stabbed. Investigators said they are still working to find out a motive.
