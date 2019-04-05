Mark your calendars!. Target has announced the dates for its car seat trade-in event.
From April 22 to May 4, Target will accept and will recycle all types of car seats from infant seats to booster seats that are outdated or damaged.
In exchange, Target will give customers 20% off coupons toward the purchase of a new car seat or other baby items like high chairs, swings or bouncers.
Car seats can be traded in at drop-off boxes at one of the retailer's stores. Customers need to pick up their coupon from guest services but it can be used either in-store or online. The coupon is good through May 11.
Target first started its car seat trade-in program in 2016, and has since recycled more than 500,000 car seats.
