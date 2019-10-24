PITTSBURGH - More engineering jobs are coming to Pittsburgh, as the city's "Robotics Row" continues to grow.
Honeywell, a North Carolina-based company, is building a robotics center on Smallman Street in the Strip District – joining Uber's advanced technologies lab and Argo AI in the neighborhood.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It is opening the tech center focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for warehouses and distribution centers dealing with an ever-growing demand from e-commerce.
Honeywell is also partnering with a local university to develop some of the robotic technology, tapping into young, talent in the area.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke talks with students at that university about what this could mean for them – on 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Clapping is now considered anxiety trigger, 'jazz hands' to replace applause at Oxford
- FBI: Missing 14-year-old Virginia girl believed to be with potentially armed, dangerous man
- WATCH: Simone Biles flips, throws first pitch at World Series Game 2
- VIDEO: No arrests during Penn Avenue protest outside Pittsburgh convention center
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}