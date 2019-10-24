  • Tech company bringing more engineering jobs to Pittsburgh college students

    PITTSBURGH - More engineering jobs are coming to Pittsburgh, as the city's "Robotics Row" continues to grow.

    Honeywell, a North Carolina-based company, is building a robotics center on Smallman Street in the Strip District – joining Uber's advanced technologies lab and Argo AI in the neighborhood.

    It is opening the tech center focused on artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and advanced robotics for warehouses and distribution centers dealing with an ever-growing demand from e-commerce. 

    Honeywell is also partnering with a local university to develop some of the robotic technology, tapping into young, talent in the area.

