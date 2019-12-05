  • Technology company moving into former Mill 19, future Hazelwood Green site

    PITTSBURGH - A self-driving car company is the first private business to announce it will move into Hazelwood Green.

    Aptiv will be moving its research and development operation to the former steel mill site along the Mon River, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

    Aptiv is a company that focuses on robotics and autonomous technology.

    At the new site they will focus on driverless cars and will be moved in by late spring.

