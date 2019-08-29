PITTSBURGH - It used to house steel mills and thousands of workers but soon, the Hazelwood-Green site will be reborn.
Developers just released a new look at one of the projects that will reshape that area, and the community, over the next few decades.
The Hazelwood Green Plaza is expected to change the riverfront in Pittsburgh.
Construction is underway right now to transform 178 acres of riverfront property into green space, housing and businesses.
The project will be done in phases. The first is building the lower lawn, which will be finished later this year.
The second phase will be the central plaza, upper lawn and a water feature, which should be done next year.
The site used to be home to Jones and Laughlin Steel and then later, LTV Steel.
In 2002, four local foundations bought the land for $10 million.
In 2017, Hazelwood community members were invited to submit their ideas about how they wanted the land to be used.
The coordinated effort aims to reshape Pittsburgh's image and its riverfront.
