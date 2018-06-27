PITTSBURGH - The teenager who was with Antwon Rose minutes before he was shot by an East Pittsburgh police officer has been charged with attempted homicide.
Zaijuan Hester, 17, was wanted in connection to the drive-by shooting that took place just minutes before Rose's death.
Hester was taken into custody on a probation violation and later charged in connection with the drive-by shooting, Allegheny County police said.
Officers arrested Hester late Monday night on Deraud Street in the Hill District.
Members of the Allegheny County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force said they found him hiding out in an apartment with a 19-year-old woman wanted for failing to appear for a preliminary hearing on a hit-and-run accident.
County police said Hester was with Antwon Rose and a driver in a car that was involved in a drive-by shooting in North Braddock that wounded one man last Tuesday.
Thirteen minutes after that shooting, East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld spotted the car with bullet holes in the back and pulled it over.
After handcuffing the driver, Rose and Hester ran from the back seat, police said.
A neighbor captured cellphone video as the officer fired three shots, killing the fleeing Rose, who was not armed.
Hester got away.
Police found two handguns in the car, along with an empty magazine in Rose's pocket, police said.
Sources told 11 Investigates Hester was on house arrest for a gun charge when he cut off his ankle bracelet in December and took off.
