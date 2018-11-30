Teen employee claims restaurant owner touched her inappropriately

PITTSBURGH - A local teenager told Channel 11 she's trying to come to terms with what she claims happened inside a South Side restaurant.
She claim the owner of Lesvos Gyros touched her inappropriately and now he is facing charges.
Tonight on 11 at 11, the victim and her mother share their story and explain what they want to see happen to the restaurant owner.
"I guess I'd say I'm sad and I'd say I'm pretty mad today actually," said the teen, who Channel 11 is not identifying.
