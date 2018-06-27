  • What we know about Zaijuan Hester, suspect in N. Braddock drive-by shooting

    The teenager police say opened fire from a car in North Braddock minutes before Antwon Rose was shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer is Zaijuan Hester.

    Here’s what we know about him:

    • Hester, 17, was allegedly in the back seat of a car driven by an unidentified man when police say he fired several shots at pedestrians in North Braddock on the night of June 19.

    • When Officer Michael Rosfeld pulled that car over minutes later, Hester and Rose – who was sitting in the front seat – fled on foot as Rosfeld handcuffed the driver. Rosfeld fired three shots, all of which hit Rose. Hester got away.
    • Hester’s relationship to Rose is not clear at this point.
    • On June 25, Allegheny County police arrested Hester in a Hill District apartment, where he had been hiding with a 19-year-old woman, on a probation violation. Police say he had cut off his ankle monitor from a previous juvenile criminal case.
    • Hester is currently in the Shuman Detention Center, charged as an adult with criminal attempt, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a minor and person not to possess a firearm in connection with the North Braddock shooting.

     

