Teen shot, killed in Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the East Hills Saturday night.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jomarcus Fuller of Pittsburgh.
Fuller was found unresponsive on East Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with wpxi.com and Channel 11 News for more information.
