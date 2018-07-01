  • Teen shot, killed in Pittsburgh street

    PITTSBURGH - An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the East Hills Saturday night.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jomarcus Fuller of Pittsburgh.

    Fuller was found unresponsive on East Hills Drive around 10:30 p.m.

