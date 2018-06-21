A Bethel Park teenager admits he’s lucky to be alive after getting sucked into a drainage pipe underneath Clifton Road.
Ben Smith was helping clear debris from outside of neighbors’ houses during massive flooding Wednesday night. Moments later, his foot slipped and he was sucked into the drain by floodwaters.
A minute later, he was on the other side of the street with only bumps and bruises.
