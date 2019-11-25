PITTSBURGH - In Mason Rudolph's last six-plus quarters of play, he's 31 for 60 (52 percent), throwing for 306 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions.
It's not great — and it led to Rudolph being benched in favor of Devlin Hodges early in the third quarter against the Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati. Hodges entered the game and did this on his second throw of the game:
DO NOT GET IN @JamesWashington's WAY!! pic.twitter.com/geUiqBIiU7— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 24, 2019
In all, Hodges led three scoring drives good for 13 points in the Steelers' 16-10 win. He finished 5 for 11 (45 percent) with 118 yards, including that 79-yard strike to James Washington. While Hodges did not light the world on fire outside of that play above, he did win the game for the Steelers, leading many to wonder who will get the start in Week 13 against the Browns at Heinz Field.
Will it be Rudolph or will it be Hodges under center?
Right now, that's unclear. But it is clear who Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson wants to see on the other side of the ball. Reporters informed Richardson that Rudolph was benched vs. the Bengals, then they asked him if it'd be disappointing if Rudolph didn't play.
Read this full article for FREE at our partners, DKPittsburghSports.com.
