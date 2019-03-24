WASHINGTON, Pa. - A male teenager was shot during a fight inside a Washington County movie theater.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the fight happened just before midnight inside the Regal Crown Center Stadium 14 at Washington Crown Center in North Franklin Township.
Six juvenile males were causing a disturbance inside one of the theaters, according to police, moving their seats and being disruptive. They had tickets to an earlier movie and possibly snuck into the 9:30 p.m. show.
An adult man approached them and an altercation started inside the theater. When the man went to get the constable the theater uses for security, police said the teens also moved into the hallway.
A second struggle started in the hallway and when the man pulled out his gun to show the juveniles that he had it, the gun went off and a bullet struck one of the male teenagers in the leg.
The teen was flown to Allegheny General Hospital, treated and released. The man was taken to Washington Hospital, treated and released.
Police are looking for witnesses because when the gun went off, everyone ran. Call 724-855-8690 if you have any information.
