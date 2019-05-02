  • Man charged in hit-and-run that killed elderly man

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of an 86-year-old man as he was leaving a South Greensburg restaurant last month.

    Jonathan McElroy is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence.

    The victim, Clarence Wolff, died from his injuries on Tuesday.

    According to witnesses, the driver stopped briefly to check on Wolff, then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

    Police believe the car was an older model Chevy Cruze.

