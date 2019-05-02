GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of an 86-year-old man as he was leaving a South Greensburg restaurant last month.
Jonathan McElroy is charged with accident involving death and tampering with evidence.
The victim, Clarence Wolff, died from his injuries on Tuesday.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Elderly man dies after hit-and-run, police still looking for driver responsible
According to witnesses, the driver stopped briefly to check on Wolff, then got back in his vehicle and drove away.
Police believe the car was an older model Chevy Cruze.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Horses removed from property in McCandless after abuse reports
- $12,000 reward offered for information on fatal hit-and-run in Penn Hills
- 4-year-old's claim that teacher kissed her puts him on administrative leave
- VIDEO: Police: Man shot, killed while trying to get into house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}