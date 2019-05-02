  • Arrests made after investigation into 'violent groups that waged a deadly street war'

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police arrested nine people in an investigation spanning years into what they’re calling “violent groups that waged a deadly street war” in the city.

    Police will announce more during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

    Related Headlines

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The arrests include four people who are charged in the October 2014 death of a Pittsburgh refuse worker, Omar Hodges.

    Hodges, a father who worked three jobs to support his family, was shot in Carrick.

    WPXI will be at the news conference. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories