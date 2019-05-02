PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police arrested nine people in an investigation spanning years into what they’re calling “violent groups that waged a deadly street war” in the city.
Police will announce more during a news conference Thursday afternoon.
The arrests include four people who are charged in the October 2014 death of a Pittsburgh refuse worker, Omar Hodges.
Hodges, a father who worked three jobs to support his family, was shot in Carrick.
WPXI will be at the news conference. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
