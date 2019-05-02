LATROBE, Pa. - One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Latrobe.
Channel 11 has learned the crash happened at 2:11 p.m. on Depot Street at the intersection of South Alexandria Street.
The road was closed for a short perioud of time while police investigated.
The man who died has not been identified, but police say he was 51 years old.
This is a breaking story. Chopper 11 is heading to the scene and we are reaching out to police in the area to learn more.
