  • 1 killed in Latrobe motorcycle crash

    Updated:

    LATROBE, Pa. - One person was killed Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Latrobe.

    Channel 11 has learned the crash happened at 2:11 p.m. on Depot Street at the intersection of South Alexandria Street.

    The road was closed for a short perioud of time while police investigated.

    The man who died has not been identified, but police say he was 51 years old.

    This is a breaking story. Chopper 11 is heading to the scene and we are reaching out to police in the area to learn more.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories