    Two local malls will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

    CBL Properties manages Monroeville Mall and Westmoreland Mall.

    In 2018, the group is closed all 114 of its properties on that day for the third consecutive year.

    Both malls will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 29. 

