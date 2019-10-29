PITTSBURGH - An Allegheny County judge has struck down three controversial gun laws passed in the wake of the shooting at Tree of Life last year.
TIMELINE: Where does synagogue shooting-inspired gun legislation stand?
The laws sought to limit the use of certain types of weapons and ammunition within city limits.
#BREAKING: An Allegheny Co. judge strikes down three firearm ordinances passed by the City of Pittsburgh limiting the use of assault weapons and ammunition within city limits. The ordinances were in response to the shooting at Tree of Life synagogue pic.twitter.com/mdN44DeoYD— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) October 29, 2019
In a statement sent to Channel 11, Mayor Bill Peduto's office said:
"The City and its outside legal counsel have always expected this would be a long legal fight, and will continue to fight for the right to take common sense steps to prevent future gun violence. We will appeal."
Court documents cited the Pennsylvania Uniform Firearms Act, which regulates all guns and ammunition across the state. The new laws passed by city officials violated numerous sections of this law and the state legislature is the appropriate place to address gun legislation, according to court papers.
The original legislation was introduced in the weeks following a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue. Calling them "common-sense" gun measures, the new laws sought to ban what would be designated as assault weapons in the wording; ban certain accessories, ammunition and modifications; and adopt Extreme Risk Protection Orders.
What is the difference between an "assault weapon" and an "assault rifle?" CLICK HERE for more details.
City leaders passed the bills as law in April. City officials said they would not enforce the new gun legislation until a court ruled on their legality.
Earlier this month, a judge ruled that District Attorney Stephen Zappala did not have to pursue complaints against Mayor Bill Peduto and City Council members related to the gun laws.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- ‘Common-sense' gun measures to be introduced in Pittsburgh
- DA: Proposed Pittsburgh gun legislation would be found unconstitutional
- Pittsburgh City Council moves to restrict guns after attack
- VIDEO: Pittsburgh gun law: Can criminal complaints be filed against Mayor Peduto, City Council?
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}