PITTSBURGH - Some roads in our area are affected by flooding and landslides.
Allegheny County
- The HOV lanes on the Parkway North will not be opening at the regularly scheduled time.
- Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) between Route 130 (Allegheny River Boulevard) and Negley Run in the City of Pittsburgh is closed due to flooding;
- Route 286 (Golden Mile Highway) between New Texas Road and Pine Valley Road in Plum Borough is closed due to flooding and slides;
- Route 2001 (Bunola River Road) between Elkhorn Road and Pangburn Hollow Road in Forward Township is closed due to a landslide;
- Route 130 (Sandy Creek Road) between Allegheny River Boulevard and Verona Road in the Municipality of Penn Hills is closed due to debris on the roadway from flooding;
- Route 2064 (Lime Hollow Road) between Coal Hollow Road and Springdale Drive in the Municipality of Penn Hills due to shoulder restriction from flooding;
- Route 380 (Saltsburg Road) between Center New Texas Road and Center Hill Road in Plum Borough is closed due to flooding;
- Route 2066 (Old Frankstown Road) between Monroeville Trestle Road and Pierson Run Road in Plum Borough is restricted to a single lane due to a landslide; and
- Route 2066 (Old Frankstown Road) between Hockberg Road and Route 286 in Plum Borough is restricted to a single lane due to a landslide.
Beaver County
- Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) between Independence Township and Findlay Township due to flooding.
