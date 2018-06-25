Thief caught on camera breaking in, becoming trapped inside convenience store

NEW CASTLE, Pa. - A thief was caught on camera breaking into a Lawrence County convenience store through the roof and then getting trapped inside.
According to New Castle police, Shawn Jones was barefoot and wearing his own underwear as a makeshift mask when he broke into the Last Minute Mart on June 11.
In the video, the man is seen trying to break the glass, throwing things and even kicking the door.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz got the video from police and will have a LIVE report on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
