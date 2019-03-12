  • This Pittsburgh suburb named one of the 'Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania'

    By: Mike Larson – Managing Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

    MT LEBANON, Pa. - Niche, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, recently released its "Best Places it Live in Pennsylvania" list for 2019, and several local areas made the list.

    Mount Lebanon led the way for the Pittsburgh region, coming in at No. 7 on the list.

    Squirrel Hill North just missed making the top 10, coming in at 11, followed directly by Regent Square at No. 12 and Point Breeze at No. 13.]

