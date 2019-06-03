This school district is the first in the world to use facial recognition software for security

It's a question a lot of school districts are trying to answer: how do we keep students safe?
A new system goes online Monday in a New York school district and some think it might cross the line.
The Lockport City School District will also use shape matching technology that can identify a gun in someone's hand. Some believe this may infringe on privacy rights, but the creator says it doesn't.
He said the software will not record students, but rather will compare faces and objects to what is already on the database.
"There's a human element, so when that alert goes off there's a live person that looks at it and compares the image from the system to the image of the person that it's looking at and says yes, that's Jane or Joe," said Tony Olivo, Aegis consultant.
The software also has information about sex offenders, suspended or expelled students or anyone that poses a threat to the school.
