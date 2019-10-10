  • Threat puts Pittsburgh's Langley K-8 on modified lockdown

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Langley K-8 is on a modified lockdown Thursday morning because of a threat, officials said.

    The lockdown will remain in effect until lunchtime, a district spokesperson said.

    An unsubstantiated threat was left on the elementary school’s voicemail Wednesday night, but nothing was found during a search of the school, according to the spokesperson.

    Specific details about the threat were not immediately available.

