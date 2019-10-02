  • Three men hospitalized after dispute at Harmar Township motel, police say

    HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three men were taken to the hospital after a dispute at a motel in Harmar Township.

    The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Valley Motel.

    Police said a man and his girlfriend were staying at the motel when an argument occurred on the phone between the couple and the woman's father and brother.

    The father and brother came to the motel and confronted the boyfriend in the room, according to police.

    Police said the brother was stabbed in the stomach, the boyfriend had multiple cuts and the father had a broken hand. All three were taken to a hospital.

    At last check, the brother was in critical condition, according to police.

    Allegheny County Police have taken over the investigation and are working to get more details on what led to the violent fight.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-833-255-8477.

