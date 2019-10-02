HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three men were taken to the hospital after a dispute at a motel in Harmar Township.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Valley Motel.
Police said a man and his girlfriend were staying at the motel when an argument occurred on the phone between the couple and the woman's father and brother.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The father and brother came to the motel and confronted the boyfriend in the room, according to police.
Police said the brother was stabbed in the stomach, the boyfriend had multiple cuts and the father had a broken hand. All three were taken to a hospital.
At last check, the brother was in critical condition, according to police.
Allegheny County Police have taken over the investigation and are working to get more details on what led to the violent fight.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-833-255-8477.
TRENDING NOW:
- Newborn found nearly a week after being taken from Children's Hospital
- Teen mowing lawns to support family after mom's cancer diagnosis robbed at gunpoint
- Introducing Pittsburgh's 2019 Best Places to Work
- VIDEO: Couple takes matter into own hands when burglar confronts them in their home, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}