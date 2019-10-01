PENN HILLS, Pa. - Police are searching for two men who robbed a teenager at gunpoint last week in Penn Hills.
The teen – who asked to not be identified – said he was mowing lawns to earn extra money for his family. His mother has been out of work since being diagnosed with cancer.
All of the money he had earned cutting grass was stolen from him.
On 11 News at 6, Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca speaks with the teen, who takes you through the terrifying incident.
