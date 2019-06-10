PITTSBURGH - It's that time of year again! The EQT Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta announced Monday that registration is open for the ALCOSAN 3 Rivers Proud Anything That Floats Race.
The race will be held Aug. 3., and this year, it's getting a reboot with new categories and new prizes.
The four new categories include:
- The Floating Yinzer N’at: Roll up your sleeves and dive in to creating the Yinzer-est, most Pittsburghese, floating vessel that ever sailed down the Allegheny. Tie your sails up with gumbands, give a nod to Pittsburgh’s rich tradition, take a stroll down Mister Roger’s neighborhood, slap some of your granny’s pierogies to the bow (for aerodynamic success!) or keep it simple and deck your boat out in black and gold. Show your Pittsburgh pride and see if yinz can sink or swim.
- River of the Living Dead: They’re coming to get you, Barbara. Calling all zombies! It’s time to pay homage to the Zombie King himself, Pittsburgh’s own George A. Romero. Build yourself a zombie craft and chase the dead-end finish line in search for blood, brains, and of course, prize money.
- Sailing Pep Rally: We’ve got spirit, yes we do, we’ve got spirit, how ‘bout you? It’s time to see if your school pride will keep you afloat! Whether you’re a Knight, a Spartan, a Hawk, a Panther or a Nittany Lion, we want to see your pep rally on the water! Don’t let a lack of team spirit sink your ship!
- U. S. S. Techburgh: From robots to autonomous cars, Pittsburgh has made its name as the Silicon Valley of the East. It’s time to bring use your engineering savvy and tech-defying smarts to show how Pittsburgh has transitioned from the Steel City to a thriving Tech Town. Just remember, your tech masterpieces can be for design purposes only. They cannot power or help your vessel to stay afloat.
A panel of local celebrity judges will select a winner for each category. Those four winners will each receive a $1,000 prize to be donated to a charity of their choice.
The team that reaches the finish line first will receive a $2,500 prize, which will be donated to a charity of their choice.
You can enter the race by visiting yougottaregatta.com.
A launch party and orientation event will be held June 20 at 7 p.m. at Protohaven.
The Three Rivers Regatta will be held from Aug. 2-4.
