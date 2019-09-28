PITTSBURGH - "Brandon! What are you doing here?"
Those words, and a large smile, were what greeted a local wounded veteran as country music star Toby Keith presented him with a new way to get around.
Retired Cpl. Brandon Rumbaugh, a native of Dunbar, Pennsylvania who now lives in Pittsburgh, was with the 1st Battalion, 8th Marines in Afghanistan when he was injured. He was carrying a fellow wounded Marine to safety when he stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED), resulting in the loss of both of his legs.
Rumbaugh earned a Navy Commendation Medal with a V for Valor.
The Independence Fund and Toby Keith presented Rumbaugh with a new tracked, all-terrain wheelchair to help him get around. They treated him to a special meet and greet, and he was able to enjoy the rocking country concert with backstage passes at Highmark Stadium.
Thank you for your service, Corporal, and congratulations.
