  • Toddler rides scooter alone to barber shop, baby sister found home alone in toilet

    WEST VIEW, Pa. - Channel 11 is tracking down a West View dad charged with child endangerment after police found his 3-year-old son riding a scooter down Perry Highway and his 1-year-old daughter asleep at home in a toilet.

    People at the West View Barber Shop were the first ones to see the little boy and call police.

