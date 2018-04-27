Toddler rides scooter alone to barber shop, baby sister found home alone in toilet

WEST VIEW, Pa. - Channel 11 is tracking down a West View dad charged with child endangerment after police found his 3-year-old son riding a scooter down Perry Highway and his 1-year-old daughter asleep at home in a toilet.
People at the West View Barber Shop were the first ones to see the little boy and call police.
Tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m., Channel 11’s Courtney Brennan is talking to them and finding out if this is the man’s first time in trouble with the law.
NEW —> West View father charged w/child endangerment after police find his 3yo riding his scooter along Perry Highway. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/sciUIoSrab— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) April 27, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Steel Valley locks down schools after 'credible threat of violence in community'
- 4-year-old boy swept out to sea while walking with mother on Outer Banks beach
- https://www.wpxi.com/news/trending-now/matt-lauer-breaks-silence-months- after-being-accused-of-sexual-harassment/739814290
- VIDEO: Judge denies Alex Hribal's request for lighter sentence
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}