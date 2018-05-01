0 TONIGHT AT 5: How schools handle security as threats increase

Recent school shootings in Florida and Maryland led to a lot of threat investigations in our local school districts. Target 11 started looking into what some districts already were doing to protect students, and how the recent school shootings have changed that.

There are about 2,000 school security guards in schools across Pennsylvania, but some schools are doing even more for security now. We found that Pittsburgh Public Schools has had metal detectors in place for more than a decade, and that those detectors pick up items on students all the time. We spoke with the district's chief of police to ask him what kind of items they usually find, and why he thinks the metal detectors are important.

Target 11 also spoke to a superintendent in Washington County who has a different view of security in schools. He explained why he thinks metal detectors and too much school security could actually hurt the learning environment.

We also went to lawmakers to see what the state is doing to promote classroom safety. One local lawmaker told us about legislation he is putting together to help schools and what he could see changing about gun background checks in Pennsylvania.

Tonight at 5 p.m., why that lawmaker thinks social media should play a factor in whether you get approved for a gun, and what's being done in Harrisburg to give local school districts what they need to protect students.

