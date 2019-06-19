If you're looking for Bigfoot, also known as Sasquatch, then you're in the right spot.
According to Squatchermetrics, the top counties for Bigfoot sightings are right here in Western Pennsylvania.
You're most likely to find one in Westmoreland County, followed by Allegheny County.
The group says there have been 400 bigfoot sightings across Pennsylvania.
Just last month, the Travel Channel listed the top states for Bigfoot sightings. Pennsylvania came in third only behind California and Washington State.
