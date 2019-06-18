McCANDLESS, Pa. - Police in McCandless have arrest warrants for two employees of a nursing home on Babcock Boulevard after a 75-year-old patient was shoved to the floor during an argument.
Police said a laundry attendant is charged with assault for allegedly pushing the patient to the floor, and a nurses' aide is charged with neglect after she allegedly left the patient alone for hours and waited to report the incident.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is talking with the nursing home about what allegedly happened and will have those details on Channel 11 News at 6.
