The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday ordered the release of a redacted version of a grand jury report on child sexual abuse in six Catholic dioceses.
The release of the controversial report has been delayed by the complaints of clergy members who may be implicated.
Sources told 11 Investigates that individual priests identified in the grand jury report have challenged the public release, not the dioceses themselves.
“Today is a victory for the survivors but our work is not yet done,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. Shapiro has been arguing for the release of the report for weeks.
The grand jury looked into sex abuse cases in six dioceses across Pennsylvania, including Pittsburgh and Greensburg.
The Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese previously sent Channel 11 a statement that they have cooperated fully with the grand jury: "Neither the Diocese of Pittsburgh nor Bishop David Zubik have motions pending before the Supreme Court to prevent the release of the Grand Jury Report."
