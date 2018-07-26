  • Pa. AG sends letter to pope asking for help releasing child abuse report

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s attorney general is appealing to a higher power when it comes to an investigation into child sex abuse.

    Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Pope Francis this week asking the Holy Father to encourage church leaders to release a grand jury investigation on child sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.

