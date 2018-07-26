Pa. AG sends letter to pope asking for help releasing child abuse report

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania’s attorney general is appealing to a higher power when it comes to an investigation into child sex abuse.
Josh Shapiro sent a letter to Pope Francis this week asking the Holy Father to encourage church leaders to release a grand jury investigation on child sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.
Damany Lewis has more on that letter, and what Shapiro hopes to accomplish with it, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
