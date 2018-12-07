Top dog: most popular dog names of 2018 released

Is your dog's name on the "most popular" list?
Rover.com looked at their recent database of more than one million dog names and found the most popular for 2018.
Max comes in at number one for for male dogs, followed by Charlie, Cooper and Buddy.
For female dogs, the most popular name is Bella, followed by Lucy, Luna and Daisy.
The name Cardi was 50% more popular for dogs this year, as well as the name Gambino.
Dogs named after a popular villain were also trending, with Loki taking the top spot in that category.
Find the full list by clicking here.
