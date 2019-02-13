Tow truck driver who was shot, paralyzed during argument with another tow truck driver speaks out

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is talking to the victim who was shot and paralyzed during a showdown with another tow truck driver in early February.
Jason Stotlemeyer got into an argument with a tow truck driver from a rival company in the middle of the afternoon on Feb. 2.
Police say that argument ended with Stotlemeyer getting shot, and doctors say he is paralyzed from the chest down.
He had only started his job as a tow truck driver four weeks ago and told Channel 11 that his friends and colleagues had warned him it was a cutthroat and savage business.
Stotlemeyer is the new father of a 6-month-old boy and still coming to grips with the fact that he will never walk again.
He spoke with us from his hospital bed and shared some heartbreaking photos of him and his son, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
