  • Township considers making all parks tobacco-free

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ross Township is considering a measure to make its parks tobacco-free.

    The proposal would ban cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and vaping devices from any of the township's 23 parks.

