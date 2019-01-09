Township considers making all parks tobacco-free

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Ross Township is considering a measure to make its parks tobacco-free.
The proposal would ban cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and vaping devices from any of the township's 23 parks.
We're finding out what residents think of the proposal, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pennsylvania foster family charged with abusing 3 kids
- Mon Valley residents told to limit outdoor activities due to air quality concerns
- Troopers looking for missing Indiana County woman
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Dismembering Grandmother, Landlord
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}