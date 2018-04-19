IRWIN, Pa. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a tractor-trailer accident along the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, about two miles east of the Irwin exit, police said.
Channel 11 has learned the tractor-trailer has flipped over and the driver is trapped.
According to Channel 11 crews on scene, the driver was hauling mulch in a 45-foot trailer.
The trailer hit the guardrail and flipped, police said. Emergency responders are currently trying to cut the driver out of the vehicle.
Helicopters are en route, and the driver is expected to be Lifeflighted from the scene.
